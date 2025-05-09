Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Self-defence Preparations Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (retd) Muhammad Waseem, in which a detailed review of the “Contingency War Plan” based on emergency measures across the district was conducted in view of the current war situation and the uncertainty of national security.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Fahad Mahmood, ADCG Umar Farooq and District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, along with officers from all law enforcement agencies, health, civil defense, local bodies and other relevant departments. The objective of the meeting was to ensure a prompt, coordinated and effective response in any unusual or war situation.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant agencies to keep all resources and manpower on high alert and complete timely preparations for shelters, emergency medical facilities, communication systems, and public awareness campaigns whereas all possible advance preparations at the district level are necessary.

He directed the Civil Defense Department to ensure safety training, identification of shelters in government buildings, and the functioning of the emergency siren system.

During the meeting, all departments were briefed on their respective preparations and challenges faced, while the DC emphasized that all institutions should work in cooperation so that any potential emergency situation can be effectively dealt with iron hands.

