Meeting regarding youth skills development held

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A meeting under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in which District Sports Officer Kohat, District Youth Officer and Social Worker Syed Hanan Shah participated.

There was a detailed discussion regarding skills development among the youth in the meeting.

In the meeting, orders were issued regarding the release of a sports Calendar and calendar of cultural activities for the promotion of sports, development of auto skills, and prevention of drugs.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued instructions to organize special activities for the promotion of local and traditional sports so that the young generation can be engaged in positive activities and develop their skills further.

