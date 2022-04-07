Meeting retrospect the successful organizing of BLCF 2022

The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival will revive the great cultural and scholarly traditions of the Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival will revive the great cultural and scholarly traditions of the Bahawalpur region. The second edition of the large-scale literary and cultural festival has been organized on a massive level.

The able leadership of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob played a key role in the scientific, literary, and cultural development of the region. These views were expressed by the former parliamentarian, poet, and writer Syed Tabish Alwari on the occasion of a meeting of the organizers of Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. He said that the entire team deserves credit for successfully organizing the 4-day Literary and Cultural Festival on very short notice. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the organizers should start preparations for holding this festival this year.

He said that all the events of the festival were organized in a professional and standard manner and the tremendous participation of the teachers and students was very encouraging. Treasurer Prof.

Dr. Abu Bakar, Director Student Affairs Rizwan Majeed, Director Alumni Dr. Azhar Hussain, Focal Person Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Principal Officer State Care Farkhanda Tehseen, Prof.

Dr. Amir Sohail Chairman Department of urdu, Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Malghani, Shehzad Asif Qureshi Project Director, Chief Librarian Shehzad Karim, Maria Ansari Principal College of Art and Design, Chief Security Officer Major Ejaz Hussain Shah, Dr.

Rafiqul islam Chairman Department of Iqbal Studies, Salman Mehmood Qureshi Director IUB Dost, Dr. Ismat Durrani Chairperson Department Persian, Dr. Abdullah Director Biodiversity Park, Additional Treasurer Tariq Mehmood Sheikh, Dr.

Rashid Shaheen Project Director Cut-Flower, Sajeela Kausar Additional Director Student Affairs, Zahid Suleiman Manager Printing Press, Farjad Faiz, Advice IUB Fine Art Society, Arif Masood Principal Transport Officer, Abida Firdous Additional Director IUB Dost, Fatima Mazahir Deputy Registrar Public Affairs, Athar Lashari, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, Ayesha Ilyas, Rashid Khurshid, Sohail Amin, Muhammad Iqbal, Hafiz Marjan Haider, Qarratul Ain and Muhammad Asad Naeem were present.