Meeting Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha, Removal Of Offal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Managing Director of Sindh Solid West Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Relevant officers and office bearers of private companies gave a detailed briefing on the contingency plan regarding the Eid-u-Azha operation.

In this connection 12 temporary collection points will be set up zone-wise for the removal of offal of sacrificial animals including 4 in the Latifabad zone, 2 in the Qasimabad zone, 5 in the Hyderabad city zone, and one in the Kotri zone while 11 camps would be set up zone wise According to an estimate over 1,46000 animals will be sacrificed during 3 days of Eid-ul- Azha in Hyderabad while 4478 tonnes of offal is likely to be collected.

Managing Director SSWMB also directed to devise plan B for ensuring cleanliness drive around Eid gaahs and Mosques in the wake of the rain forecast by Metreoligical department ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Secretary Naseem-u-din MIrani, Executive Director Operation Hyderabad Nisar Ahmed, Executive Director Operation Karachi Tariq Nizamani,all relevant Directors, Deputy Directors, and representatives of a private company Altas were also present in the meeting.

MD directed Contractors and relevant officers to keep complete coordination with Municipal and other civic agencies for ensuring Eid-ul-Azha arrangements and providing maximum relief to people besides keeping complaint centers functional in all zones.

