LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Shaukat Ali, in a video link meeting held here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on complaints received, referred and resolved in District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Bahawalpur Division.

Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi briefed the meeting in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Bahawalpur Division and overall performance and complaints' redressal mechanism of the commission. He also shared the ongoing proceedings and latest statistics showing progress of the complaints.

Out of 472 complaints, total number of complaints resolved from three districts i.e. Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan is 378 which makes the resolved rate percent in the Bahawalpur Division. Additional Chief Secretary addressing the meeting appreciated the marvelous work done by the commission for expeditious disposal of the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis .

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Chairpersons DOPCs, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers of Bahawalpur Division and concerned officers attended the meeting.