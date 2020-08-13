Meeting review security plan for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman Thursday chaired a meeting to review security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram.

The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials and representative of the army.

Meeting decided to establish a command room that would be manned by all the necessary departments.

All the ingress and egress points of the city would be monitored and check posts would be established on procession routes.

It was concurred that unnecessary movement of public would be discouraged and leaves of employees working in concerned departments would be cancelled.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed strict security measures for Muharram.

He also directed concerned departments to maintain a close liaison to enhance security during Muharram.