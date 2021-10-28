Meeting reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the objectives of the Revenue Department.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Department officials of the three districts. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that the objectives of Revenue Department should be achieved on time. He said that the targets of land transfer, stamp duty, agricultural revenue and irrigation revenue should be met.

The meeting was informed that as per last three months, Rs. 445 million has been deposited in the national Treasury in terms of land transfer fee, Rs. 447 million in stamp duty, Rs. 44 million in agricultural revenue and Rs. 69 million in irrigation.

Commissioner reviewed the performance of State Land Cases, Revenue Judicial Cases, Land Record Management Information System Performance, Rural Center Revenue Performance, and Digital Girdawari System. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that more than 4314 acres of government lands worth Rs. 9895 million have been recovered from the illegal possession.