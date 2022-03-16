Meeting reviewed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting to take view of arrangements for door-to-door Covid Vaccination Phase-2 commencing from March 21 to April 03, 2022 throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad and 7-day anti Polio campaign commencing from March 24 to March 30, 2022 in Taluka Sakrand.

Directing the officials of the Health Department, Deputy Commissioner said that all persons above the age 12 years shall be vaccinated for Corona during Covid Vaccination Phase-2 campaign.

He said that vaccination staff shall adopt all possible steps to achieve the stipulated vaccination target and in case of any expected hurdle in the vaccination, district administration shall be intimated immediately.

DC said"In case of refusal for vaccination, elites of the area, religious leaders and officials of concerned departments shall be contacted for motivation of refusing persons." DC strictly directed to improve performance of vaccination during the Special Anti Polio Campaign in Taluka Sakrand commencing from March 24 to March 30, 2022 in order to achieve the target. He said that complaints from some Union Councils of Taluka Sakrand showed flaws somewhere during the campaign.

He said that the only option to fill the gap is to improve the coordination system effectively. DC directed District Health Officer that focal person, vaccinators, lady health workers of polio campaign shall be made bound that leftover complaints be received from Tehsil Sakrand.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that out of 11,35,724 persons above the age of 12 years 10,49,722 have been given first dose of the Covid vaccine while 8,76,081 persons were fully vaccinated. He said that during the Covid Vaccination Phase-2, 86000 persons would be administered the first dose while 1,73,641persons would be administered the second dose of the vaccine.

He said that for Polio vaccination of 91,872 children up to the age of five years in tehsil Sakrand 239 polio vaccination teams would extend their services for which arrangements are being finalized. The meeting wasattended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar,Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir, Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtarkar Tehsil Sakrand and officials of concerned departments.