Meeting Reviewed At The Deputy Commissioner Office

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Meeting reviewed at the Deputy Commissioner Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel headed the meeting held to review the progress of the coronavirus vaccination campaign Reach every Door (RED) at the Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

He said that the set targets should be achieved by December 31.He said that field teams should work properly and daily performance report should be uploaded at Tehsil Headquarters instead of Basic Health Units. The certificate should also be submitted so that the work situations could be monitored properly.

He further said that health officers should regularly visit rural health centres and basic health units and check the field teams.

The overall goal of phase 2 is 773,736 while the daily target has been set at 34,630. In this regard, 211 teams have been formed to achieve the target. He said that cash prizes and certificates of appreciation should be given to the best performing teams. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab visited Government High school Chak No. 12 / BC. He also discussed Corona Vaccination with the students. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also inspected the wheat crop and instructed to take care of them properly.

