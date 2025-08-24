Meeting Reviewed Dengue Situation In Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar at RHC Phagwari regarding anti-dengue measures. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi, and officers from other departments. The meeting reviewed anti-dengue measures, particularly in the affected areas of Aliot, Potha, Phagwari, Lower Dewal, and Upper Dewal.
Addressing the meeting, Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar said that all possible measures are being taken to combat dengue in District Murree. Immediate relief and preventive actions are being carried out on a priority basis in the affected areas.
Health departments, Rescue 1122, PIRA, education Department, Agriculture Department, food Authority, EPA, and Suthra Punjab teams are jointly working in the affected areas.
In Union Council Phagwari, Numb Roomal, and Lower Balt, door-to-door campaigns are providing immediate medical assistance. Citizens are urged to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department to protect themselves from the dengue virus.
On the other hand, as part of the anti-dengue campaign, Bilal Yamin Satti, MPA and Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian Dr. Sana Ramchand distributed pamphlets to raise public awareness. In the affected areas, PDMA distributed 1000 nets, 10,000 mosquito coils, and anti-mosquito lotion.
