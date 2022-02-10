UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviewed For Anti-polio Campaign

February 10, 2022

Meeting reviewed for anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming seven days anti-polio campaign starting from February 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming seven days anti-polio campaign starting from February 28.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned authorities for taking efforts to make the anti-polio campaign a success so that all the children below the age of 5 years could be immunized.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the health department officials to pay more attention to those union councils which had not performed well during previous drives.

The DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the anti-polio campaign and strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in their duties.

The district focal person for Polio disease Dr.

Dileep informed the meeting that 304883 children in 54 Union Councils of the district would be immunized with polio drops during anti-polio drive which would continue from February 28 to March 6, 2022.

A total of 1506 teams including 1343 mobile, 121 fixed and 42 transit teams have been formed to immunize more than 300,000 children across the district, Dr Dileep said.

He said that 12 supervisors, 88 union council medical officers and 315 area in-charges were assigned to oversee the anti-polio campaign.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, officers of Health Department, Police and Rangers also attended the meeting.

