Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Agricultural Task Force was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar.

Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Tariq Javed, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Sabteen Bukhari and other officers were present in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar said that agriculture scientists should equip farmers and landlords with modern agricultural technology for better production of crops.

He said that the officers of the agriculture department should go to the field and give agricultural information to the farmers and cultivators. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that farmers training programs were being conducted regularly to achieve better crop yields.

During the year 2021-22, cotton was cultivated on 538,000 acres of land and 392,755 bales of cotton have been produced. He said the wheat crop has been cultivated on an area of 73000 acres in the district. Steps are being taken to increase wheat production. He said that the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program is running successfully in the district. Details of the anti-smog campaign were also discussed at the meeting. On this occasion, the Department of Livestock briefed about the saving campaign and fat cutting campaign and distribution of chickens at a discounted price.

The meeting was informed about the performance of the Pest Warning Quality Control and On-Farm Water Management Department.