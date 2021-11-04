UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviewed Held In The Committee Room Of The Deputy Commissioner Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office

A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Agricultural Task Force was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Agricultural Task Force was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar.

Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Tariq Javed, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Sabteen Bukhari and other officers were present in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar said that agriculture scientists should equip farmers and landlords with modern agricultural technology for better production of crops.

He said that the officers of the agriculture department should go to the field and give agricultural information to the farmers and cultivators. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that farmers training programs were being conducted regularly to achieve better crop yields.

During the year 2021-22, cotton was cultivated on 538,000 acres of land and 392,755 bales of cotton have been produced. He said the wheat crop has been cultivated on an area of 73000 acres in the district. Steps are being taken to increase wheat production. He said that the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program is running successfully in the district. Details of the anti-smog campaign were also discussed at the meeting. On this occasion, the Department of Livestock briefed about the saving campaign and fat cutting campaign and distribution of chickens at a discounted price.

The meeting was informed about the performance of the Pest Warning Quality Control and On-Farm Water Management Department.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Water Agriculture Price Cotton Wheat Fat

Recent Stories

CCOE reviews oil, gas sector development plan to a ..

CCOE reviews oil, gas sector development plan to assist CPEC EWG of China

1 minute ago
 West Indies field against Sri Lanka in must-win cl ..

West Indies field against Sri Lanka in must-win clash

1 minute ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complain ..

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

1 minute ago
 Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume nex ..

Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume next week: London

4 minutes ago
 Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup s ..

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup semis

4 minutes ago
 KP RTIC arranges awareness seminar on 'Claim Your ..

KP RTIC arranges awareness seminar on 'Claim Your Rights Campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.