UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviewed Measures To Eliminate Smog

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Meeting reviewed measures to eliminate smog

A meeting of the District Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eliminate smog in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, officers of related departments and assistant commissioners of other tehsils of the district were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that measures should be taken to eliminate smog. Legal action should be taken in case of violation. He said that awareness should be raised among the landowners and farmers that the crop residues should be disposed of properly.

He said that the members of smog committees established at the tehsil level should work effectively.

A smog control action plan has been formulated in the district. Farmers' training is being organized so that the farmers can destroy the crop residue using the Rota-Wetter machine. Free face masks will be distributed to people in this regard. Kilns have been converted to zigzag technology. In case of violation, a fine will be imposed on the spot. The meeting was informed that from July 1 to October 12, the officers of the Environmental Protection Department inspected 260 kilns. FIR was registered against the owners of 24 kilns while 21 kilns were sealed and Rs 50,000 fine was imposed. As many as 630 vehicles were checked by the Transport Department from 1 July to 12 October and 95 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined Rs.63500. Department of Agriculture Extension provided information to the rice farmers and farmers about the proper disposal of crop residues. In this regard, farmer trainings are being organized to protect the environment�from�pollution.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Fine Vehicles Bahawalpur July October FIR From

Recent Stories

Italy parliament in rocky step towards new governm ..

Italy parliament in rocky step towards new government

55 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Discusses Future Meeting With Xi With C ..

Lukashenko Discusses Future Meeting With Xi With Chinese Vice President - Report ..

56 seconds ago
 EU sees highest number of irregular crossings sinc ..

EU sees highest number of irregular crossings since 2016: border agency

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Tried to Exclude Russian Oil From EU Sanct ..

Hungary Tried to Exclude Russian Oil From EU Sanctions - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Tra ..

China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.