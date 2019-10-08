UrduPoint.com
Meeting reviewed security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)

A meeting held here on Tuesday to review the security arrangements for the observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA).

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting held here on Tuesday to review the security arrangements for the observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA).

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash, Station Commander Pakistan Army Brigadier Shamrez Khan, Additional Superintendent Najmul Hasnain Liaqat, DSP City Iftikhar Ali Shah besides other senior military and police officials.

DPO briefed the meeting participants on the security measures carried out by the district department of police for the peaceful observance of Chehlum.

The participants of the meeting discussed and reviewed the arrangements in detail. The Station Commander lauded police authorities for the peace-keeping efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance and security measures.

Station Commander Brigadier Shamrez Khan on this occasion presented souvenir to DPO Dilawar Bangash.

