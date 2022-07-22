Meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation

UrduPoint.com

A high-level meeting held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan reviewed the overall law and order situation with special focus on the increasing incidents of target killing of Police personnel in different parts of the province

During the meeting, a strategy to prevent such incidents in future was also taken. Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the martyrdom of police personnel at different places of the province and said that peace was indispensable for the development and prosperity of the province. "Maintaining law and order was the first priority of his government," he said and added that the provincial government would not compromise on law and order at any cost.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant authorities for result oriented efforts to stop the target killing of policemen further directing that all the authorities of police should sit together and come up with a comprehensive and workable action plan for the purpose.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the police personnel on ground for their sacrifices in the line of their duties and said that people and government of the province were proud of the sacrifices of police personnel adding that they were facing the situation with great bravery and dedication.

He urged the higher authorities to take curative measures in order to prevent the incidents of target killing of police personnel.

Mahmood Khan assured that the provincial government would provide all the resources required by the police for this purpose on priority.

The Chief Minister said that such incidents cannot be afforded anymore, and they have to keep the morale of the officers performing their duties in the field high at all costs.

Mahmood Khan urged the RPOs and DPOs to go out in the field to boost the morale of their subordinates instead of sitting in their offices all the time.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also directed to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the movement of police personnel and made it clear that possible threats to the lives of police personnel should be assessed well before the incidents; and the intelligence mechanism of Police should be made more efficient for the purpose.

