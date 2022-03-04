Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Consolidation Syed Muhammad Tariq Bukhari

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 07:54 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Consolidation Syed Muhammad Tariq Bukhari.

The meeting discussed price control across the division,supply of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates, measures taken related to sugarcane crushing season 2021-22, Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, coronavirus vaccination campaign Research Every Door Phase III (RED III), digitalization of land record, the establishment of rural revenue centers, recovery of water tax, the pace of work on development projects across the division and the measures taken under the open-door policy.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Faisal Atta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, Muhammad Shafiq from Agriculture Department, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, DO Industries Zubair. Abbasi, Director Agriculture Jamshed Khalid Sindhu, Director Health Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed, and officers of other concerned departments.

