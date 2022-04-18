Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain(retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the traffic obstructing poles, loose electricity wires, appropriate placement of transformers, and repairing of small roads in urban and rural areas in the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan

BHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain(retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the traffic obstructing poles, loose electricity wires, appropriate placement of transformers, and repairing of small roads in urban and rural areas in the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

The meeting was informed that 195 power poles obstructing the flow of traffic, swinging power lines at 109 places, and badly placed transformers at 15 places were identified. Out of these, 156 power poles, 97 power wires, and 14 transformers have been fixed and shifted to suitable locations.

The meeting was further informed that 144 km long 88 roads in rural areas of the division and 83 roads comprising 588 km in urban areas were also repaired. Repair work on 54 percent of rural roads and 86 percent of urban roads has been completed.Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the public welfare works. He said that all facilities should be provided and also provide relief to the people so that the people do not face any difficulty.