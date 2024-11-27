Open Menu

Meeting Reviewed Wheat Cultivation In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Weight Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the

chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq.

The meeting was attended by farmers, officers of agriculture department

and other departments besides representatives of companies supplying fertilizers, seeds

and agro-medicines.

The deputy commissioner said that timely cultivation should be done to achieve better production

of wheat and officers of the agriculture department should provide all possible facilities at

doorsteps of farmers to achieve better production.

Briefing the meeting, the deputy director agriculture said that a target had been set to cultivate

wheat on 748,000 acres across the district and so far wheat had been cultivated on 713,000 acres.

He said that for achieving better production of wheat, timely cultivation of wheat and certified seeds

of government recommended varieties should be cultivated.

