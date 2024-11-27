Meeting Reviewed Wheat Cultivation In District
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Weight Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the
chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq.
The meeting was attended by farmers, officers of agriculture department
and other departments besides representatives of companies supplying fertilizers, seeds
and agro-medicines.
The deputy commissioner said that timely cultivation should be done to achieve better production
of wheat and officers of the agriculture department should provide all possible facilities at
doorsteps of farmers to achieve better production.
Briefing the meeting, the deputy director agriculture said that a target had been set to cultivate
wheat on 748,000 acres across the district and so far wheat had been cultivated on 713,000 acres.
He said that for achieving better production of wheat, timely cultivation of wheat and certified seeds
of government recommended varieties should be cultivated.
