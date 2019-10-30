UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews 110 Complaints Received On Overseas Portal In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

Meeting reviews 110 complaints received on overseas portal in Bahawalpur

A meeting was held here at deputy commissioner office on Wednesday for redressal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis received at the complaints portal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held here at deputy commissioner office on Wednesday for redressal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis received at the complaints portal.

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils attended the meeting. The meeting was told that some 110 complaints were received on the portal. 71 of these were redressed immediately while 11 complaints were related to judicial cases.

Redressal of seven of the complaints was underway. 21 complaints were not relevant to the Bahawalpur district.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

18 minutes ago

UAE troops return after successful liberation, sta ..

1 hour ago

High level meeting reviews arrangements for Azadi ..

40 seconds ago

Islamabad Traffic Police issues traffic plan for c ..

42 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.