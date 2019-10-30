Meeting reviews 110 complaints received on overseas portal in Bahawalpur

A meeting was held here at deputy commissioner office on Wednesday for redressal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis received at the complaints portal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held here at deputy commissioner office on Wednesday for redressal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis received at the complaints portal.

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

Assistant Commissioners of concerned tehsils attended the meeting. The meeting was told that some 110 complaints were received on the portal. 71 of these were redressed immediately while 11 complaints were related to judicial cases.

Redressal of seven of the complaints was underway. 21 complaints were not relevant to the Bahawalpur district.