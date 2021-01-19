UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews 205 Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review 205 development projects worth Rs 3675.038 million, under the special development package and community development program in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin phase 2.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of quality construction material in the ongoing projects.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality and pace of the projects.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Tariq Basra, Director Development Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways Rai Muhammad Nawaz, SE Buildings Syed Arshad Raza, SE Public Health Engineering Salman Yousuf, XEN Local Government Tariq Saeed and Assistant Director Hassan Azeem attended the meeting.

