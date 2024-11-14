Meeting Reviews Activities Under 'Clean Punjab' Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 05:01 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Farhan Farooq to review the ongoing activities under the Chief Minister Punjab's Clean Punjab programme.
The deputy commissioner said efforts should be increased for cleanliness activities throughout the district and further improvements should be made in sanitation work. He instructed the relevant officers to monitor the cleanliness activities. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Deputy Director Local Government, CEO Municipal Corporation, and CEO District Council were present at the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
The Local Government deputy director briefed about the model villages established in the district and the measures taken. He mentioned that five model villages have been created at the tehsil level. He also reported that activities under the Clean Punjab Program are ongoing in 738 villages across 86 union councils in the district. Furthermore, he stated that from August 15, 2023, to November 13, 2024, over 1.924 million cleanliness activities have been carried out in Bahawalpur district under the Clean Punjab Program, and sanitation fees amounting to 17 million rupees have been collected. During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provided a briefing on the progress of outsourcing the solid waste management system in Bahawalpur district under the Clean Punjab programme.
