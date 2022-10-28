UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Administrative, Operational Issues Of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Meeting reviews administrative, operational issues of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Faseehullah Khan here on Friday lauded the performance of the District Emergency Service, saying it has been playing an effective role in facilitating the public and saving lives of the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the District Central Office of Rescue 1122 to discuss operational and administrative issues of the District Emergency Service.

He said that the Rescue 1122 was striving to provide standard emergency services to the people round the clock and such discussion always helped to further improve performance.

Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, Control Room In-charge Kashif Khattak, Station House In-charges Usman Khan, Tauseef Khan, Minhas Khan, Wahid Gul along with MT Sections in-charge were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseehullah Khan held a detailed discussion with the rescue officers regarding the operational and administrative issues and also listened to the complaints and problems of all station house in-charges and issued directives for their immediate resolution.

He further said that all operational and administrative staff complaints and issues discussed in this meeting would be sorted out and the directives should be acted upon.

