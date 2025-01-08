Meeting reviews ADP 2024-25 measures

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Special Secretary of the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department of South Punjab Rana Muhammad Saleem regarding the Annual Development Program (ADP) for 2024-25.

The heads of the Bahawalpur Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority, and Public Health Authority participated in the meeting.

Officials from the Bahawalpur Development Authority and Parks and Horticulture Authority informed the meeting about the measures taken concerning the Annual Development Program. Rana Muhammad Saleem directed that all resources be utilised for timely completion of development projects and that a comprehensive and coordinated strategy be adopted in this regard.