Meeting Reviews ADP 2024-25 Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Special Secretary of the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department of South Punjab Rana Muhammad Saleem regarding the Annual Development Program (ADP) for 2024-25.
The heads of the Bahawalpur Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority, and Public Health Authority participated in the meeting.
Officials from the Bahawalpur Development Authority and Parks and Horticulture Authority informed the meeting about the measures taken concerning the Annual Development Program. Rana Muhammad Saleem directed that all resources be utilised for timely completion of development projects and that a comprehensive and coordinated strategy be adopted in this regard.
Recent Stories
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held about replacement of old local buses in Quetta1 minute ago
-
PMDC directed to revoke medical colleges' licenses on non-compliance2 minutes ago
-
UHE launches new research journal to promote academic excellence2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews ADP 2024-25 measures2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes role of social welfare organizations in serving humanity2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of noted writer Muhammad Hussain Turk observed12 minutes ago
-
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons approved27 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people: PM32 minutes ago
-
UAP holds training workshop on Nutrition in Emergencies42 minutes ago
-
Health Council discusses service delivery improvement42 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals42 minutes ago