Meeting Reviews AIDS Control In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC office here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC office here Friday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Medical Officer Central Jail Dr. Rauf Azam, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Anila, AMS Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and District Manager New Life Trust Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Bilal Sarwar.

Provincial Coordinator Dr. Mobasher Malik and District Coordination Manager Imran Khan briefed the meeting about the performance of the New Life organization.

They highlighted the decrease in HIV rates among drug users through vaccination and informed about New Life Trust's efforts in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Program to combat the spread of HIV through vaccinations in 65 districts of Pakistan.

They further mentioned that in Bahawalpur district, 1658 individuals have been registered by New Life Trust and due to the initiatives taken by the New Life Trust, there has been a noticeable decrease in HIV transmission.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of New Life Trust and emphasized the provision of the best facilities for HIV patients at Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

