Meeting Reviews AIDS Control In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC office here Friday
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC office here Friday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Medical Officer Central Jail Dr. Rauf Azam, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Anila, AMS Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and District Manager New Life Trust Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Bilal Sarwar.
Provincial Coordinator Dr. Mobasher Malik and District Coordination Manager Imran Khan briefed the meeting about the performance of the New Life organization.
They highlighted the decrease in HIV rates among drug users through vaccination and informed about New Life Trust's efforts in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Program to combat the spread of HIV through vaccinations in 65 districts of Pakistan.
They further mentioned that in Bahawalpur district, 1658 individuals have been registered by New Life Trust and due to the initiatives taken by the New Life Trust, there has been a noticeable decrease in HIV transmission.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of New Life Trust and emphasized the provision of the best facilities for HIV patients at Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
Recent Stories
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package
CDA takes action against illegal constructions
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse2 minutes ago
-
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package2 minutes ago
-
CDA takes action against illegal constructions2 minutes ago
-
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day10 minutes ago
-
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day8 minutes ago
-
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha8 minutes ago
-
Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continues8 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court in Sargodha8 minutes ago