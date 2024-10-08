Meeting Reviews Amendments To KP Lease Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb Tuesday chaired a meeting that was convened to review proposed amendments to lease policy in KP.
Special Assistant to CM KP for Anti-Corruption Mussaddiq Abbasi, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Director General (DG) KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and DG Kaghan Development Authority attended the meeting.
DG KPCTA Tashfeen Haider presented a brief overview of proposed amendments in KP Lease Policy.
Addressing the meeting, the tourism advisor hailed formation of the committee relating to amendments in lease policy rules and said that the committee had a key position regarding promotion of investment.
He said that if investment increases, the economic condition of the country including the province would improve. He said the lease duration should be extended to reduce risk for investors adding that experienced firms should be given preference in auction for timely completion of projects.
Special Assistant for Anti-Corruption, Mussadeq Abbasi said that clear definitions of terms should be ensured and grievance redressal mechanisms be clearly presented to avoid legal proceedings.
