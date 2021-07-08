Meeting reviews annual development programme 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed, the annual development programme of South Punjab for the year 2021-22 was reviewed on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Development from different districts of South Punjab.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government has presented annual budget of Rs 560 billion for the year 2021-22. For the first time, a huge amount of Rs 189 billion has been earmarked for South Punjab which was 35 per cent of the total budget. It was further informed that a separate book of development budget has been published for South Punjab so that all the funds allocated for South Punjab would be spent in the area.

Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed informed that timely approval of 1700 new development schemes would be a big challenge. In this regard, Deputy Directors Development have been nominated as focal persons in their respective districts who will hold weekly meetings with all the concerned departmentsfor timely approval of development schemes.

The secretary instructed that all the assigned tasks must be completed within deadlines so that the people could benefit from the projects.