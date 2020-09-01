UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Activities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:02 PM

A meeting was held to review the anti-dengue activities here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar-ul-Haq and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the work of the dengue surveillance teams.

He directed to gear up anti-dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue was our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

