Meeting reviews anti-dengue activities

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema in DC Committee Room to review performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue.

The meeting was briefed by health department officials.

The ADCG directed officers concerned to ensure drainage of water, junkyards, ponds and other places and notices should be issued to the responsible for finding dengue larvae.