Meeting Reviews Anti Dengue Activities

Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Meeting reviews anti dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar here on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the anti dengue activities. The meeting review the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue. Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas, AD Finance and Planning Maleha Jamal, Dr Waseem Akram and other official were present on the occasion.

The DC directed to gear up anti dengue activities and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts. As dengue is our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments must discharge their responsibilities for its elimination with devotion and diligence, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the number of dengue surveillance teams are being enhanced to control the dengue. He made it clear that the preventive measures are the best tool to fight with the dengue.

