UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue meeting was held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday to review the measures taken for controlling dengue virus spread in the district.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said the threat of dengue fever had not been averted yet. He said that the Health Department would have to take emergency measures to control dengue along with corona.

He said that for dengue surveillance, indoor/ outdoor inspections were under way by mobile teams.

The DC said that in Sialkot district, the number of patients coming from Lahore and Rawalpindi had reached 13 and and the city areas should be sprayed with anti-mosquito spray as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner.

Later, the DC participated in an anti-dengue walk and distributed pamphlets among citizens to create awareness among them.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Mobile Rawalpindi Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

6 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

21 minutes ago
 UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

51 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

51 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.