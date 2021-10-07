Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue meeting was held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday to review the measures taken for controlling dengue virus spread in the district.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said the threat of dengue fever had not been averted yet. He said that the Health Department would have to take emergency measures to control dengue along with corona.

He said that for dengue surveillance, indoor/ outdoor inspections were under way by mobile teams.

The DC said that in Sialkot district, the number of patients coming from Lahore and Rawalpindi had reached 13 and and the city areas should be sprayed with anti-mosquito spray as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner.

Later, the DC participated in an anti-dengue walk and distributed pamphlets among citizens to create awareness among them.