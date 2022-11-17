Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal held a meeting at the DC office committee room on Thursday to review performance of various departments regarding eradication of dengue

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal held a meeting at the DC office committee room on Thursday to review performance of various departments regarding eradication of dengue.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, District Entomologist Muhammad Khurram Ibrahim, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Abdul Qadir, Secretary DRTA Hafiz Muhammad Usman, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Umar, District Zakat Officer and officers of other departments participated.

The officials of Health Department gave a detailed briefing regarding the dengue surveillance activities and the performance of departments during the last week.

It was told in the meeting that 11 cases were registered over detection of dengue larvae and two places were sealed while notices were issued to 158 people.

The DC expressed his satisfaction, with the measures taken by the health department regarding dengue prevention, and issued instruction to further improve indoor and outdoor surveillance.