meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed measures taken in the last two weeks regarding dengue control. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, MS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Hamid, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners of tehsils participated via video-link.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the need to ensure implementation of preventive measures against dengue. He said that water should not be allowed to stagnate and cleanliness, including roof cleaning, should be ensured. He directed that improvements be made in Android user activities and that work be conducted actively in the field. He mentioned that entomologists and other relevant officials should regularly conduct surveillance for dengue larvae. He said that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field and ensure complete coverage of hot spots related to the breeding of dengue larvae throughout the district.