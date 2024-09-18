Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed measures taken in the last two weeks regarding dengue control. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, MS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Hamid, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners of tehsils participated via video-link.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the need to ensure implementation of preventive measures against dengue. He said that water should not be allowed to stagnate and cleanliness, including roof cleaning, should be ensured. He directed that improvements be made in Android user activities and that work be conducted actively in the field. He mentioned that entomologists and other relevant officials should regularly conduct surveillance for dengue larvae. He said that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field and ensure complete coverage of hot spots related to the breeding of dengue larvae throughout the district.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Victoria From

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

4 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

8 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan