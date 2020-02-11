Meeting reviews anti-dengue virus measures in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed steps for the elimination of dengue virus in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed steps for the elimination of dengue virus in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Sara Rehman, Dr.

Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Salahuddin, Rizwana Dar, the officers of health department, town municipal officers and others attended the meeting.

In the meeting, DC reviewed steps taken for the elimination of dengue virus and decided that very soon awareness campaign including mechanical sweeping and spray would be initiated in the district.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned for taking necessary steps for the elimination of dengue virus and directed convening another meeting within a period of 12 days.