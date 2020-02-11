UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Virus Measures In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Meeting reviews anti-dengue virus measures in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed steps for the elimination of dengue virus in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed steps for the elimination of dengue virus in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Sara Rehman, Dr.

Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Salahuddin, Rizwana Dar, the officers of health department, town municipal officers and others attended the meeting.

In the meeting, DC reviewed steps taken for the elimination of dengue virus and decided that very soon awareness campaign including mechanical sweeping and spray would be initiated in the district.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned for taking necessary steps for the elimination of dengue virus and directed convening another meeting within a period of 12 days.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue

Recent Stories

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

35 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai partner to develop global healthc ..

6 minutes ago

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

14 minutes ago

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

17 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

21 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.