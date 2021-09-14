UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Anti-measles Drive Arrangements

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting held at District Health Office reviewed arrangements being made for launching anti-measles campaign in the district.

The meeting was presided over by District Health Officer, Dr Khalid and was attended by officials of the Health Department, Government of Punjab and local representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

The meeting reviewed arrangements being made for starting anti-measles campaign in month of November during the prevailing year.

Addressing the meeting, the DHO said that mirco planning was being adopted to make the anti-measles drive effective.

The meeting was told that anti-measles drive will start from November 15 that will last till November 27.

