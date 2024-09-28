Meeting Reviews Anti-smog Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A special meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Syed Wasim Hassan, was held to address the growing concern of smog and environmental pollution in the district.
Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, the Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils were instructed to take strict action against the factors contributing to smog and environmental degradation.
In the meeting, the ADCR highlighted the district administration’s efforts to combat smog, including an ongoing public awareness campaign aimed at educating citizens about the harmful effects of smog.
Announcements are being made in mosques, and awareness walks are being organized across the district to sensitize citizens on the issue.
Mr Wasim emphasized the need for robust steps to be taken by the Agriculture department to prevent the burning of crop residue, stubble, and straw, which significantly contribute to smog.
As part of these efforts, hefty fines were being imposed on individuals found responsible for setting fire to agricultural waste.
Further, the ADCR informed that the district administration was actively registering cases against violators of the Punjab Environmental Protection laws. In addition, a crackdown has been launched against vehicles emitting smoke, with the District Regional Transport Authority leading the initiative.
One of the key achievements in the district’s anti-smog drive includes the complete transition of all brick kilns to zigzag technology, which has effectively reduced black smoke emissions.
