Meeting Reviews Anti-smog Measures At DC Office
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahr, reviewed anti-smog measures across the district, here on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioners Ateequllah, Iram Shahzadi, and Anam Saghir Bajwa, along with officers from various departments.
During the meeting, The DC directed all departments to take stringent action without discrimination against elements contributing to environmental pollution and smog.
He said that the district administration had launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign on the causes and prevention of smog. Special announcements were being made in mosques, particularly in rural areas, to create awareness about smog-related issues. Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners from all three tehsils of the district were actively organizing awareness walks to highlight the risks associated with smog.
The DC directed the agriculture department officials to implement concrete measures to prevent the burning of crop residues, including stubble and husk, which are major contributors to smog.
He further ordered heavy fines to be imposed on individuals intentionally setting fire to such materials, which lead to environmental pollution. Legal action will be taken under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, and FIRs will be registered against violators without any leniency.
Additionally, the DC highlighted that under the anti-smog campaign, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, Arooj Fatima, has initiated a crackdown on vehicles emitting smoke. Efforts were also underway to ensure enforcement against traditional brick kilns that produce harmful emissions. In this regard, 100 per cent of the brick kilns in the district have been shifted to Zigzag technology.
