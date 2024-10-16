Meeting reviews arrangement for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji birthday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Perbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held here at the Head Office of the Evacuee Trust Property Board under the Chairmanship of ETPB Chairman Syed Attaur Rahman.

Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Stowant Singh, Sardar Sahib Singh, Sardar Gian Singh Chawla, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Baba Harmeet Singh along with Deputy Secretary Shrines Abdullah Owais, Security Officer Asim Chaudhry and others participated in the meeting.

Chairman Board Syed Atta Rahman said that all possible measures will be taken for the facilities of Sikh pilgrims, renovation of Gurudwaras and promotion of religious tourism. In the meeting, the chairman board approved the arrangements and expenses in Gurudwaras, increasing the number of “Sevadars, granthis”, including birthdays and other expenses. The agenda of making PSGPC secretariat and appointing staff was discussed while the arrangements regarding the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev ji were reviewed in the meeting.

PSGPC Pradhan and Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that this time Baba Guru Nanak's birth day "Prakash Parb" will be celebrated in full style.

He expressed his full confidence in the Chairman of trust board and Shrines Branch and the administration and said that every effort will be made for the pilgrims. Satisfactory arrangements are made. This time pilgrims from abroad will return from Pakistan with beautiful memories.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, while giving a briefing, said that more than 3000 Indians and 1000 pilgrims from other countries are expected to arrive on the occasion of the birthday this time. A visa automation system has been introduced for the visa facility of the pilgrims so that the pilgrims coming from abroad can easily obtain a visa. Along with providing all other facilities of the pilgrims in a better way, special arrangements are being made for the transport. Special training is being given to 100 security guards of the board to perform security duties.

The Sikh pilgrims from neighboring India will reach Pakistan through Wagah check post on November 14.