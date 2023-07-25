Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

A meeting was held between the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah and the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan on Tuesday to discuss arrangements regarding upcoming elections and other related issues in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held between the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah and the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan on Tuesday to discuss arrangements regarding upcoming elections and other related issues in the province.

Special Assistant for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah was informed by Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan that our preparations for the election are complete and we will fulfill our responsibility according to the constitution.

He said that related preparations for the by-elections in Mathra and Havelian tehsils are also complete and the provincial government is also providing all constitutional support in this regard.

Special Assistant for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah while giving remarks on this occasion said that the caretaker provincial government is also trying for free and transparent elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the options are being used in this regard.

He said that the elections in the province will be held on time for which the Election Commission will be provided with all the facilities.