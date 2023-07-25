Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangement For Upcoming By Polls

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

A meeting was held between the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah and the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan on Tuesday to discuss arrangements regarding upcoming elections and other related issues in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held between the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah and the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan on Tuesday to discuss arrangements regarding upcoming elections and other related issues in the province.

Special Assistant for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah was informed by Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan that our preparations for the election are complete and we will fulfill our responsibility according to the constitution.

He said that related preparations for the by-elections in Mathra and Havelian tehsils are also complete and the provincial government is also providing all constitutional support in this regard.

Special Assistant for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah while giving remarks on this occasion said that the caretaker provincial government is also trying for free and transparent elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the options are being used in this regard.

He said that the elections in the province will be held on time for which the Election Commission will be provided with all the facilities.

Related Topics

Election Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Havelian All Government

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

28 seconds ago
 Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

30 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country of loans, put on track of self ..

8 minutes ago
 Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station am ..

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

12 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

20 minutes ago
US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Sw ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine ..

20 minutes ago
 NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in H ..

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - O ..

20 minutes ago
 State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China t ..

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Min ..

20 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdate ..

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons - Expert

26 minutes ago
 IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slow ..

IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

17 minutes ago
 UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored ..

UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored off Yemen's coast

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan