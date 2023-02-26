Meeting reviews arrangements for 3rd BLCF at IUB from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob here on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the 3rd Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival-2023 (BLCF-2023) that will begin at the University from Monday (February 27).

Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad Rana, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Usman Cheema, Principal Officer State Care and Space Management Farkhanda Tahseen, Controller news Punjab Lahore Radio Pakistan Sajjad Parvez, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Dr. Sajjad Hussain Assistant Professor, senior teachers and officers attended the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan for their special support and said that organizing the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival under the leadership of a personality like Syed Tabish Alwari was an honor for the University.

He said that the University has established a new tradition in Pakistani universities by organizing the literary and cultural festival. The event has now become an annual event, he said and added that literature and culture had close relationship with education. Universities around the world are creating a new educational revolution by harmonizing modern sciences with literature and culture. The opening and closing ceremonies of the literary and cultural fair will be organized in a grand manner for which the publicity department will play an effective role, he expressed.

The VC said that Media Alumni of Jamia Islamia would be involved besides organizing a national level Qirat, Naat and Debating competitions. On this occasion, a large industrial and commercial exhibition and flower exhibition will be organized in which local institutions will participate, he said and added apart from universities and educational institutions of the region, government and commercial institutions and literary organizations, all important sections of the society will be actively involved in this literary and cultural festival.

On this occasion, Director Press Media and Publications and Focal Person Shahzad Ahmed Khalid gave a briefing regarding various events and arrangements.