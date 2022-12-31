UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 7th National Census

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for 7th national census

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the 7th National Census in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani.

It was informed at the meeting that this will be the first digital census of the country and modern technology will be used for data collection.

The Census and geo-tagging of buildings will be done through tablets and digital maps will be used for this process. It was informed that the training of master trainers has been completed and now the training of supervisors and enumerators will start from January 7 and continue till January 21.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani said that all the arrangements for the census should be completed and the presence of training staff should also be ensured.

Deputy Director local government and Focal Person Population and Census Muhammad Khurshid told that the population census will be done through the digital method. Regular training is being given to the relevant staff. He said that all the arrangements for the census will be completed by March 4.

He said laptops, power supply, sound system, and internet facility will be provided to the training staff so that the training can be completed in a better environment.

The Census Officer Riaz Ahmad said that every citizen of Pakistan who has a mobile phone can be a part of the automatic census and register their house members which will be further confirmed by the census staff on the spot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Mobile January March All From Government

Recent Stories

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

19 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

2 hours ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.