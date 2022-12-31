Meeting reviews arrangements for 7th national census

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the 7th National Census in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani.

It was informed at the meeting that this will be the first digital census of the country and modern technology will be used for data collection.

The Census and geo-tagging of buildings will be done through tablets and digital maps will be used for this process. It was informed that the training of master trainers has been completed and now the training of supervisors and enumerators will start from January 7 and continue till January 21.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani said that all the arrangements for the census should be completed and the presence of training staff should also be ensured.

Deputy Director local government and Focal Person Population and Census Muhammad Khurshid told that the population census will be done through the digital method. Regular training is being given to the relevant staff. He said that all the arrangements for the census will be completed by March 4.

He said laptops, power supply, sound system, and internet facility will be provided to the training staff so that the training can be completed in a better environment.

The Census Officer Riaz Ahmad said that every citizen of Pakistan who has a mobile phone can be a part of the automatic census and register their house members which will be further confirmed by the census staff on the spot.