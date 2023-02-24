UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 7th National Census

The arrangements for the 7th National Census were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The arrangements for the 7th National Census were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today.

It was informed in the meeting that this will be the first digital census of the country and will use modern technology for census and building geo-tagging through tablets. Digital maps will be used for this process.

In the meeting, District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, Census Officer Riaz Ahmed, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, officers of Pakistan Army and other concerned officers were present while Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

It was informed in the meeting that the training of master trainers, supervisors, and other arrangements have been completed. It was informed that the census will be done digitally.

On this occasion, Census Officer Riaz Ahmad said that every citizen of Pakistan who has a mobile phone and internet facility can be a part of the census and register their household members which will be further confirmed by the census staff on the spot.

