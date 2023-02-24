UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 7th National Census

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for 7th national census

The arrangements for the 7th National Census were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The arrangements for the 7th National Census were reviewed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today.

It was informed in the meeting that this will be the first digital census of the country and will use modern technology for census and building geo-tagging through tablets. Digital maps will be used for this process.

In the meeting, District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, Census Officer Riaz Ahmed, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, officers of Pakistan Army and other concerned officers were present while Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

It was informed in the meeting that the training of master trainers, supervisors, and other arrangements have been completed. It was informed that the census will be done digitally.

On this occasion, Census Officer Riaz Ahmad said that every citizen of Pakistan who has a mobile phone and internet facility can be a part of the census and register their household members which will be further confirmed by the census staff on the spot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Army Police Technology Education Mobile Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

8 minutes ago
 Ministry reserves 25 % quota for Hajj pilgrims dep ..

Ministry reserves 25 % quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

54 seconds ago
 Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

55 seconds ago
 South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 Wo ..

South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 World Cup semi

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.