Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Anti-Corruption Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) In order to review duties assigned to different departments and institutions for Anti-Corruption Week, a special meeting was held with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Kohat Aamir Ali Shah in the chair here on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed in detail and several important decisions were taken. Beside the Regional Information Officer Kohat Irshad Afridi, authorities concerned of the Kohat University, Principals of various Colleges and others attended the meeting.
On this occasion, all the departments and institutions briefed the meeting about the responsibilities assigned to them. It was told that a grand seminar on the eve of Anti-Corruption Week will be held on Thursday at the District Council Hall, Kohat, followed by a walk in which people from different walks of life will participate.
Similarly, all the departments will display banners at their offices with slogans against corruption. Besides, special programs on anti-corruption have also been organized in universities, colleges and schools.
The Social Welfare Department has also organized a grand walk on Friday at the District Headquarters Hospital Road in which special persons will also participate. Similarly, a special awareness session for 5 minutes on corruption has also been formally started in the morning assembly on a daily basis in all the educational institutions across the district.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that corruption is a scourge and we all will have to fulfill our responsibility to eradicate this menace from society.
