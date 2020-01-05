Meeting reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Announcing a seven-day supplementary anti-polio campaign from Januray 13, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Sukkur chaired a meeting which was attended by Dr.Akbar Ghanghro of WHO and other concerned officers to finalize the arrangements for anti-polio campaign.

The Commissioner appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success.

He said that all the teams formed for Sukkur district must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the three day drive.

He also issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out.