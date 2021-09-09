Meeting reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Jawad AlI on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations and arrangements for upcoming anti- polio drive commencing from September 17 to September 23.

The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Jamrud, Mazhar Ali, officails of health, police, polio teams and all other stake holders.

The meeting discussed various aspects of polio campaign and was informed that arrangements had been finalized polio eradication campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Jawad Ali directed all stakeholders to make sure not a single children remain deprived of polio vaccine.

The district administration requested people especially parents to fully cooperate with polio teams.

The deputy commissioner Khyber has directed officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of polio campaign and worked as team to achieve the goal of polio immunisation drive He said eradication polio virus was a national cause and called on all segments of society to support district administration and health department efforts to save children from the crippling.

He asked the people especially parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated against the polio.