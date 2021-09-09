UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive In Khyber

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Jawad AlI on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations and arrangements for upcoming anti- polio drive commencing from September 17 to September 23.

The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Jamrud, Mazhar Ali, officails of health, police, polio teams and all other stake holders.

The meeting discussed various aspects of polio campaign and was informed that arrangements had been finalized polio eradication campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Jawad Ali directed all stakeholders to make sure not a single children remain deprived of polio vaccine.

The district administration requested people especially parents to fully cooperate with polio teams.

The deputy commissioner Khyber has directed officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of polio campaign and worked as team to achieve the goal of polio immunisation drive He said eradication polio virus was a national cause and called on all segments of society to support district administration and health department efforts to save children from the crippling.

He asked the people especially parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated against the polio.

Related Topics

Police Polio Jamrud September All From

Recent Stories

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

51 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

51 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.