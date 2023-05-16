Meeting reviews arrangements for children vaccination program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the vaccination program for children up to 2 years of age. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, WHO representative Dr. Mufikar, Dr. Shiraz, Deputy District Health Officers, and other concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that vaccination should be done as per schedule so that children can be protected from diseases.

He said that the coverage area of vaccination programs should be increased and the concerned officers and staff should perform their duties efficiently.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal informed the meeting about the importance of the vaccination program. DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain said that parents should get their children up to the age of 2 years vaccinated 7 times as per schedule to protect their children from 12 diseases.

In the meeting, the representative of WHO, Dr. Mufikr said that the vaccination program for 2 years old children and pregnant women is going on throughout the district. He said that vaccinators, supervisors, and social mobilizers services have been provided by WHO for vaccination.

He said that the performance of vaccinations was being monitored regularly.