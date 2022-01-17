Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that all the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally 2022, starting from February 9, would be completed on time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that all the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally 2022, starting from February 9, would be completed on time.

While presiding over a meeting here to review the arrangements of the Cholistan Rally, he said the relevant officers and staff should play an active role in this regard.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Secretary Chamber of Commerce Abeer Haider and Imtiaz Lashari were present on the occasion.

DC Bahawalpur said that the "Cholistan Desert Rally" would promote the culture and tourism of the region. He said that a control room would be set up for the rally.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed about security and traffic arrangements. Misbah Ishaq, Regional Incharge of TDCP, said that beautiful stalls of Cholistani handicrafts will be organized by the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cholistan Development Authority, and Arts Council.

He said that registration of vehicles would be started from February 9. He said that tent pegging, volleyball, camel and horse dance would be performed on the occasion of the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally. Cultural shows would be organized with the help of TDCP and Bahawal-Gymkhana.