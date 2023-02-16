Meeting reviews arrangements for digital census

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements for digital census 2023 here at DC room on Thursday.

According to district administration spokesperson,the meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari while Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Rizwan ul Haq,Deputy Director development Saad bin Shabbir,District Incharge census Abdul Naveen and other concerned officials were present.

It was briefed in the meeting that the training,security and other arrangements for the census were completed.

"The country's first digital census would be conducted from March 1st to April 2nd,2023 during which the representatives would visit door-to door to collect data".

The ADC said all resources would be utilized to make the digital census successful in the country.

He urged people to provide the correct information in the census as it was their national duty.