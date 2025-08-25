Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Sanghar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A meeting to review arrangements for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion and respect was held on Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Sarah Javed.
The meeting was attended by SSP Abid Baloch, all assistant commissioners, municipal officials, representatives of the health and education departments, religious scholars and other concerned institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to ensure foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions, uninterrupted power supply, cleanliness and proper illumination arrangements. She also directed the health department to deploy medical staff on emergency duty on the occasion.
SSP Sanghar informed the meeting that police personnel would be deployed along all procession routes, while assistance from other law enforcement agencies would also be sought to ensure peace and security.
The DC emphasized that the district administration, with the cooperation of scholars from all schools of thought and social organizations, would ensure a peaceful and harmonious environment on the auspicious occasion.
President Federation of Commerce Haji Malik Sher Muhammad, Vice President Haji Yamin Qureshi, scholars belonging to various sects and elected local government representatives also attended the meeting.
