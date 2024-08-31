Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Eid Miladun-Nabi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi.
District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer District Council, and other relevant department officials, along with members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to ensure timely completion of cleanliness along the procession routes for Eid Miladun-Nabi, removal of encroachments, and other necessary matters. He emphasized that trimming of electric wires and trees along the designated routes should be ensured.
He also stated that religious scholars should promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan assured that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Rabi-ul-Awwal. During the meeting, members of the District Peace Committee, including Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Muhammad Afzal Sabri, Muhammad Aftab Khaliq Saeedi, Mufti Muhammad Kashif, Iftikhar Ahmed Alvi, Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Razzaq, Qari Abid Hussain, and others expressed that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one can achieve success in both religion and the world. They stated that gatherings and events during Rabi-ul-Awwal would be held with religious devotion and respect. Subsequently, prayers were offered for peace, security, and prosperity in the country.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs2 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city2 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan2 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme2 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education3 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations3 minutes ago
-
8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran12 minutes ago
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target12 minutes ago