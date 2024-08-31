Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer District Council, and other relevant department officials, along with members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to ensure timely completion of cleanliness along the procession routes for Eid Miladun-Nabi, removal of encroachments, and other necessary matters. He emphasized that trimming of electric wires and trees along the designated routes should be ensured.

He also stated that religious scholars should promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan assured that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Rabi-ul-Awwal. During the meeting, members of the District Peace Committee, including Faqir Habib-ur-Rehman, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Muhammad Afzal Sabri, Muhammad Aftab Khaliq Saeedi, Mufti Muhammad Kashif, Iftikhar Ahmed Alvi, Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Razzaq, Qari Abid Hussain, and others expressed that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one can achieve success in both religion and the world. They stated that gatherings and events during Rabi-ul-Awwal would be held with religious devotion and respect. Subsequently, prayers were offered for peace, security, and prosperity in the country.

